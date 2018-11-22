Take that burglars: these Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals are a steal

A video doorbell isn’t just about convenience, it’s a way to add security to your front door. With a permanent wired connection, the £139 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent way to keep your home safe, and excellent value as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals. And, for ease of installation, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now just £129.
A sleek-looking doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro replaces your existing wired doorbell, giving you a 1080p camera that you can use to have a two-way conversation with anyone at your front door.
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a similar product, which can be connected into an existing wired doorbell, or you can just use its rechargeable battery instead for even easier installation. For houses without a doorbell or that currently have a battery powered model, this is a perfect upgrade.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £10 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no brainer at such a low price.
Whether you’re telling a courier where to leave a parcel or sending a door-to-door salesman packing, these video doorbells make it look as though you’re in when you’re out.
Footage is saved to the cloud, so should you capture anything dodgy going on, you can share the footage with the police and help get a conviction.
All of that for £139 for the Ring Pro is remarkable value, given that this is the lowest price that the doorbell has ever sold for and £90 cheaper than the usual £229 selling price. The Ring Video Doorbell is now £50 cheaper than normal at just £129.
