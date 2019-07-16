Take your first steps into virtual reality with this Oculus Go Prime Day deal

Amazon UK is offering a healthy discount off the Oculus Go standalone virtual reality headset as part of its Prime Day celebrations, which might be the ideal stepping stone for those yet to give the medium a try.

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - 32GB A newcomer to virtual reality? If you're interested, there's few better places to start than with the Oculus Go

While it doesn’t possess the sheer horsepower of PlayStation VR or the PC juggernauts such as Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive, this is a great solution for newcomers in the realm of virtual reality.

At only £159.99, you can bag yourself the 32GB version of Oculus Go which packs a hugely impressive display and built-in performance for a portable headset, sitting proudly alongside the Oculus Quest as a capable foray into VR.

Some of the best games available right now we’d recommend checking out include Anshar Online, Catan VR and Thumper; a trio of titles which offer a versatile look into the potential of virtual reality.

Earning 4/5 in our review, we praised Oculus GO for its accurate tracking, plentiful library and the helpful presence of a packed-in motion controller:

‘There’s a very solid foundation here for a great VR experience, with good motion tracking and a decent screen, but the Oculus Go doesn’t quite have itself a killer app at launch.’

