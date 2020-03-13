Gamers are invited to “raze Hell” in just a few days time, as Doom Eternal lands next Friday. Today, wannabe Doom players got an all new launch trailer to whet their appetites.

It shows off the Doom ‘Slayer’ in action, slo-mo blasting one of the game’s more unusual critters with his shotgun. Then, it goes on to show off a wide range of the game’s settings and weapons – including melee and ranged weaponry.

Doom Eternal is one of the most exciting game releases of 2020 so far. It’s the long awaited follow up to the 2016 Doom re-boot, which we thoroughly enjoyed.

When I got the chance to play Doom Eternal back in January I was hugely impressed with the frenetic experience id Software have created. It’s non-stop action, with more blood, gore and excitement than you can shake a stick at.

Related: Your PC will need hellish specs to run Doom Eternal

Take a look at the video below to see some of the goriest moments from our hands-on experience with the game. Doom Eternal’s chainsaw kills really are something to behold.

Related: Doom Eternal “could hit 1000 fps” on the right hardware, says id Software

At the hands-on event, director, Marty Stratton, told us: “The big thing we focused on with this game is player engagement.

“We have done everything to basically elevate every piece of the game, to not be repetitive. A big place we’ve done that is in the combat, we like to call it combat chess because you constantly make decisions. The speed of those decisions and the quality of those decisions is what’s going to make you a master.”

If you’re excited to rip up some demons, then there isn’t too long to wait. Doom Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia from March 20.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…