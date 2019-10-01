Make watching TV a work of art with £169 knocked off Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV bundle across all four finishes.

The perfect option for if you don’t want your TV to stick out like a sore thumb, the Samsung Frame QLED Art Mode TV is now available with both the sleek bezel and 49-inch screen itself in this great value bundle from John Lewis, costing just £1099.

With the bezel usually available to buy separately in a choice of Beige Wood, Black, Walnut or White, you can now save £169 in this bundle deal courtesy of John Lewis. Get the 49-inch QLED Art Mode TV and choose the bezel of your choice for free.

Over the years we’ve seen TV manufacturers turning their attention to making the much-loved household electronic more attractive. Starting with a dramatic transformation to thinner TVs, it also goes without saying that the image quality it produces has been put through the ringer to deliver pixel perfect visuals. Now though, it’s all about making your TV blend into the interior of your home, and that’s exactly what the Samsung The Frame aims to do.

Buy: Samsung The Frame QLED Art Mode 49″ TV Now £1,099 (Free Frame)

Complete with a frame of your choice, in stand-by mode the QLED screen will display artwork available from Samsung’s very own library, or you can also choose to showcase your own cherished family photos and haphazard attempts at artsy shots.

With the option to mount it to the wall, your TV comes with a no-gap wall mount and near-invisible optical cable to truly assimilate into your space.

Of course, The Frame wouldn’t be worth the financial investment if it wasn’t just as impressive when it’s switched on. With its QLED capabilities, this Samsung set-up delivers 100% colour volume, utilising quantum dot technology to build a bright, vivid picture.

On top of that, as the new standard, this 49-inch TV delivers a 4K UHD resolution that means a clear, crisp picture, allowing you to pick out all the details of a David Attenborough documentary and then some. In addition, with its Quantum Processor, you can expect lower quality to be up-scaled to fit the screen.

Intelligent too, the Samsung The Frame QLED TV can be voice controlled via Bixby and connected to the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant. With its ambient light sensor, your picture will also intelligently adapt to the lighting in your room to ensure its always delivering the best results.

A great asset to the home switched on or off, buy the Samsung The Frame QLED Art Mode TV and get a stylish bezel thrown in for free when you buy with John Lewis, saving you a not too shabby £169.

