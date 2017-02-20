Tag Heuer’s Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch could hold a secret feature

The Tag Heuer Connected was a surprise success in the smartwatch scene, and now the luxury watch maker is heading back into the realms of the techy timepiece with something special.

Despite Android Wear smartwatches failing to get close to the Apple Watch in terms of consumer interest, the $1,500 Connect overcame its ridiculous asking price to be one of the more successful Google-packing watches of the past year.

With Tag openly working on another Android Wear-powered offering, new reports have suggested the second-gen wearable will line up as a hybrid effort.

The reports, which have surfaced courtesy of Android Central, cite an unnamed insider source in suggesting the upcoming device will allow users to switch between digital and analogue watch options.

Perfect for when the LCD screen-enhanced smartwatch element is running low on power, it’s been suggested that the upcoming Tag creation will be the first Android Wear 2.0 offering to feature a custom automatic watch head module that will allow the wearer to switch between a true smartwatch front and a more traditional automatic movement.

Although it’s currently unclear exactly how the system will work, this isn’t all the inbound Apple Watch rival will have up its sleeve either.

Tipped to be formally unveiled on March 14, the watch will be officially known as the TAG Connected Modular, according to early leaks anyway. This ‘Modular’ branded name hints at the device’s broader skills with a number of interchangeable elements bigging up its customisation options.

As well as digital to analogue watch faces, it’s been suggested the device will feature fully customisable lugs with a variety of straps and clasps letting you create a device that’s perfect for you.

With Tag’s CEO Jean-Claude Biver having previously described current smartwatches as being in “the stone age”, it is believed this modular effort could be his way of kicking the still fledgling market on.

Worryingly given its predecessor’s lofty asking price, however, there’s still no word on how much the Tag Heuer Connected Modular watch will cost.

Would you spend north of $1,000 on a smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below.