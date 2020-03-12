Tag Heuer Connected 3 is its most refined Wear OS watch yet

Luxury smartwatches are exceptionally niche items, but that doesn’t stop the Swiss watchmakers at Tag Heuer hoping to win over flush Apple Watch fanciers.

The latest generation Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch once again runs Google’s Wear OS software, but this time it looks a bit more like one of the firm’s classic analogue timepieces.

As well as offering a more refined look, Tag is also adding a Sports app with modes for cycling, running and golf, making it more of an option for fitness enthusiasts.

To aid this transition to a sportier watch, Tag is also adding to the GPS sensor on board, by including heart rate, compass, accelerometer, and gyroscopic sensors.

The always-on OLED display offers a 1.3-inch face with a resolution of 454 x 454, which is up from the 400 x 400 pixel display on the second generation model.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100, which is the newer of the wearable chips powering many WearOS smartwatches. One of the advantages of that silicon over its predecessor is better battery life and here there’s a slightly larger 430mAh battery that’ll require nightly charging. There’s no LTE option available unfortunately.

There are stainless steel and titanium models, which are available in 45mm cases, each with a rubberised crown and ceramic bezel. There’s also a screwed caseback and mechanical buttons on board.

There’s also a new version of the companion app allowing for customisable faces, and the ability to dive into those new fitness metrics. Naturally there are some strap options, including an alligator hide, with the watch starting at $1,880 (around £1,500), with the top-end models costing up to $2,350 around (£1,870).

If this device still feels like a classic watch, rather than one made by a consumer tech company, then that’s probably going to be the best route to hearts and minds for the Swiss firm.

