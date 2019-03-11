Tado Smart Thermostat Sale: Go Green and Save up to 33% for Today Only

Bring your home into the 21st century with this incredible Tado smart thermostat sale, featuring discounts of up to 33% for one day only.

At this point, the benefits of using a smart thermostat shouldn’t be lost on anyone. With the ability to save you up to 31% on your heating bill, smart thermostats have boomed in popularity. Effectively paying for themselves over time and lessening your home’s environmental impact, they’re an essential item for modern living.

To really make use of the sale, and get the most for your money, I recommend opting for the Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit, as it comes bundled with the Tado Internet Bridge – without which, the company’s smart devices can’t function.

You might be wondering however, with the ever-increasing number of manufacturers on the market, why you should opt for Tado? Bestowing Tado’s latest range of smart products with a 9/10 rating, Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow explained:

“There’s no doubting that the Tado Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Thermostats combine for one of the best heating systems around. The clean app, neatly designed kit and smart use of tech make the system easy to use while saving money. And, if you want to start with a standard thermostat and upgrade later to a full radiator system, you have the option to do just that.”

If you simply require a smart radiator thermostat for your home, then there is also an option to pick one up as part of a starter kit instead. Given that you can save up to £66 as part of this one-day sale, every option provides fantastic value for money.

There’s never been a better time to cut your carbon footprint and save a sizeable chunk of money in the process. Just be sure to bag your bargain before the end of the day.

