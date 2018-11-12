Trending:

Black Friday Tablet Deals – Bargain tablets in every price range

Black Friday Tablet Deals: Looking forward to getting your hands on a brand new tablet this Black Friday? Our team of deal experts can show you the best bargains on the market this year.

Black Friday Tablet Deals

We’ve already seen a host of early Black Friday tablet deals from the likes of Amazon and Argos. Right now you can pick up a whole range of Huawei MediaPad tablets, for example. Amazon has also slashed the price of many of its Fire Tablets, too.

Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Best Tablet Deals – Amazon

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.

Amazon

Save 24%

Now £55.99

Now £55.99

Save 24%

Amazon

Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.

Amazon

Save 24%

Now £88.98

Now £88.98

Save 24%

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)

There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.

Amazon

Save £69.01

Now £219.99

Now £219.99

Save £69.01

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.

Amazon

Save £74.69

Now £258.99

Now £258.99

Save £74.69

Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)

Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.

Amazon

Save £20

Now £29.99

Now £29.99

Save £20

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.

Amazon

Now £116.80

Now £116.80

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers

At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.

Amazon

Save £30

Now £49.99

Now £49.99

Save £30

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers

If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.

Amazon

Save £50

Now £99.99

Now £99.99

Save £50

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case

Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.

Amazon

Save £40

Now £89.99

Now £89.99

Save £40

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Again, if you know that your child might prefer a bigger screen then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the way to go. Boasting a huge £50 discount, this is sure to be one of Black Friday's hottest items.

Amazon

Save £50

Now £149.99

Now £149.99

Save £50

Amazon

Best Tablet Deals – Argos

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Argos

Save £30

Now £89.99

Now £89.99

Save £30

Argos

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Argos

Save £20

Now £99.99

Now £99.99

Save £20

Argos

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Argos

Save £20

Now £199.99

Now £199.99

Save £20

Argos

Best Tablet Deals – Currys

Best Currys Tablet Deals

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)

It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.

Currys

Now £919

Now £919

Currys

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black

One of the most robust tablets on the market can be had with a slick £50 discount as part of Currys PC World's Black Friday sale.

Currys

Save £50

Now £549.99

Now £549.99

Save £50

Currys

Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis

Best John Lewis Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Octa-Core Exynos, Android, 8", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Black & AKG Wireless Headphones Black Bundle – Black Friday deal

Not only is this the cheapest deal we've seen on the Galaxy Tab S32, but you also get a free pair of AKG Y50BT headphones worth £120. Oh, and a 2-year warranty, too.

John Lewis

Free AKG headphones

Now £229.95

Now £229.95

Free AKG headphones

John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen

Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.

John Lewis

Save £80

Now £389

Now £389

Save £80

John Lewis

Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.

John Lewis

Save £100

Now £299

Now £299

Save £100

John Lewis

2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey

The latest iPad comes with 3 months of Apple Music when bought from John Lewis on top of a 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

Now £319

Now £319

John Lewis

Best Tablet Deals – eBay

Best eBay Tablet Deals

Acer Iconia One 10.1 Inch 16GB / 32GB Android WiFi Tablet - White/Black

Acer Iconia One 10 provides a decent display and stereo speakers for a low price, making it a viable travel media-player option.

eBay

Now £99.99

Now £99.99

eBay

Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black

A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.

eBay

Now £109.99

Now £109.99

eBay

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.