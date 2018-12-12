Best Tablet Deals for December 2018: Big savings in time for Christmas

Best Tablet Deals: Looking forward to getting your hands on a brand new tablet in time for Christmas? You’re in the right place.

With the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple essentially kicked off a whole new market. Few predicted that just eight years later, practically everyone in the developed world would have a tablet on their coffee table.

For many of us, it’s become the primary way we consume extended web and media content. Sure, our smartphones are great for the regular day-to-day stuff. But for kicking back and browsing the web on the couch, reading a long-form online article, or playing an immersive mobile game, there’s no better device than a tablet.

Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Best Tablet Deals – Amazon

Best Tablet Deals – Argos

Best Argos Tablet Deals Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Best Tablet Deals – Currys

Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis

Best Tablet Deals – eBay

Best eBay Tablet Deals Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.