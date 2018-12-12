Best Tablet Deals for December 2018: Big savings in time for Christmas

Best Tablet Deals: Looking forward to getting your hands on a brand new tablet in time for Christmas? You’re in the right place.
With the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple essentially kicked off a whole new market. Few predicted that just eight years later, practically everyone in the developed world would have a tablet on their coffee table.
For many of us, it’s become the primary way we consume extended web and media content. Sure, our smartphones are great for the regular day-to-day stuff. But for kicking back and browsing the web on the couch, reading a long-form online article, or playing an immersive mobile game, there’s no better device than a tablet.
Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.
Best Tablet Deals – Amazon
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.
Best Tablet Deals – Argos
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Tablet Deals – Currys
Best Currys Tablet Deals
iPad mini 4 - 128 GB, Space Grey
Fancy a slightly smaller slate? Here's a big saving on a mini tablet.
Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
John Lewis has taken £80 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus with a 3-year warranty. Better yet, you can claim a further £70 back through Samsung's cashback scheme.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £130 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
Best Tablet Deals – eBay
Best eBay Tablet Deals
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black
A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.
