T+A announces amazingly expensive Solitaire P headphones

German high-end audio specialist T+A has announced its first pair of headphones in the Solitaire P alongside a all new headphone amp

T+A, which stands for Theory + Application in case you were thinking about something else, has announced its first pair of headphones.

Related: Best headphones

The Solitaire P (£4,800) are wired, over-ear planar magnetic headphones that have been hand-built in Germany using the ‘finest materials’ possible. Also announced alongside the Solitaire P were the HA 200 headphone amp (£6,600), which utilises the company’s flagship HV Series circuits in a Class A design that, in layman’s terms, helps it to drive demanding efforts without trouble.

No expense appears to have been spared with the Solitaire P, which has been developed by a team of engineers and physicists. Inside the earcups is an ultra-lightweight membrane that’s positioned between the planar-magnetostatic drive system that helps to create a ‘spacious, airy feel’ that T+A claims is unique even for planar headphones. The materials used in the construction of the Solitaire P are said to be of the finest quality, and include aircraft-grade aluminium and soft leather.

The new HA 200 headphone amplifier comes fitted with the proprietary T+A True 1 Bit DAC, which is capable of 32 Bit/768 kHz for PCM and DSD 1024 for Bitstream playback.

Each of the three headphone outputs on the unit can be fine-tuned to match any connected headphones. The inclusion of a high-quality power supply that houses two separate toroidal (doughnut shaped) power transformers means it can drive very demanding headphones. One of the transformers has been designated for analogue circuits and the other is for digital circuits.

The HA 200 also comes with 8 inputs that include two analogue and six digital inputs of the optional HDMI board is used.

The Solitaire P goes on sale in the UK for a breathtaking £4,800, while the HA 200 headphone amplifier is even more expensive at £6,600 and arrives in April.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …