Sylvox announces cutting-edge outdoor TVs with extreme weatherproofing

In the true spirit of CES, TV brand Sylvox has unveiled a range of new outdoor TVs that are looking to lead the market in size, endurance and quality.

Highlights include the flagship 110” QLED Cinema Pro, which Sylvox promises is able to operate in temperatures as extreme as -30°C to 50°C (-22°F to 122°F), with a max brightness of 5000 nits to match on sunny days.

From the company’s booth at the Venetian Hall in Las Vegas, Sylvox has announced its 2025 range of outdoor TVs, boasting as-of-yet unseen screen sizes for outdoor devices. The company says its goal is to “transform backyards into cinemas, gaming arenas, and entertainment hubs”, and it believes that the new products have the specs to back this up.

Since the dawn of flatscreen TVs, we have witnessed a constant arms race between manufacturers. Every detail of the device, from the size and resolution to the brightness and contrast is a chance to gain an edge over the competition. Bringing those TVs outdoors obviously ups the ante even further – but that means that potential weather conditions must now be factored into a design, not to mention being more regularly at odds with direct sunlight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sylvox has decided to go with QLED technology for its panels, which helps massively compared to OLED when it comes to brightness. There are no OLED screens on the market right now that come anywhere close to 5,000 nits, which is what Sylvox is promising with its TVs. In addition, these QLED panels promise a more lifelike colour volume when compared to dimmer options, which is great for immersion and general image quality.

As part of the launch, Sylvox has announced the Gaming Series, which includes ultra-low latency (less than 8ms) and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means, if you are inclined to game on an outdoor screen, you’ll be enjoying more fluid picture movement when compared to a conventional 60hz screen. While I haven’t considered the idea of using a videogame console on a TV screen outdoors before, I can see the appeal of party games and the like during the summer. Even if you’re not a gamer, the prospect of higher refresh rates for intense action like live sports is a big pull.

Sylvox says the Gaming Series range will start at just $1,999, which isn’t bad if it can perform as well as anticipated. An outdoor gaming TV is hardly an entry-level device after all.

The Cinema Series is slightly higher-end, with prices starting at $2,799. This is the range that includes the monster-sized Cinema Pro 110 (which will presumably cost a fair bit more), and “brings theater-quality experiences to your backyard”.

Sylvox also states this is the world’s first outdoor TV with ATSC 3.0 technology,with more models on the way. This is a fairly new set of technological standards for TV broadcasting and receiving, including support for things such as 120fps 4K resolutions, high dynamic range (HDR) and more. This is an admirable inclusion to future-proof the device for future broadcasting standards.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sylvox promises to make these new products available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more, including in the UK, Europe and Australia.

We’ll be looking forward to getting our hands on these products in the near future for thorough testing, but as far as product launches go, this is an exciting look at what we may be able to expect from outdoor video entertainment going forward.