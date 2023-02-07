 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch sales overtake Game Boy but Nintendo did not have a good 2022

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Nintendo Switch has officially overtaken the Game in lifetime sales, but that’s just about the only good news to emerge from Nintendo’s latest earnings report.

Nintendo’s Switch console had sold 122.55 million units as of the end of 2022, which sees the hybrid overtaking both the Sony PS4 and the might Nintendo Game Boy in the all-time console sales charts. Only the Nintendo DS and the Sony PS2 now stand in front of the Switch.

That’s just about all the positive spin that can be applied to Nintendo’s FY23 report, however. Switch sales for 2022 dropped to 14.91 million from 18.95 million in 2021. Nintendo blames the ongoing chip shortage for this major drop in hardware sales.

This would be a little easier to swallow if it weren’t for the fact that Sony’s far more advanced console, the PS5, had an absolutely sterling quarter towards the end of 2022. As a result of these poor results, Nintendo has lowered its forecast from 19 million to 18 million units.

Nintendo couldn’t rely on its traditionally strong software sales to shore things up either, with game sales dropping 4 percent. Even the mighty Pokemon Scarlet/Violet was unable to halt the slide, despite selling a commendable 20.61 million units. The company reckons that those dented hardware sales are to blame for its software slump.

All signs are pointing to an aging platform that didn’t receive the necessary mid-life jolt from properly refreshed hardware as many had predicted. And no, the Switch OLED didn’t count. Bring on the Switch 2, in other words.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Top 11 games to buy for Switch

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Pokémon Scarlet vs Pokémon Violet: All the key differences

Pokémon Scarlet vs Pokémon Violet: All the key differences

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 6 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.