Switch Pro was real, but now it’s actually dead – report

The long-rumoured Switch Pro was real but was cancelled by Nintendo according to the fellas at Digital Foundry.

Much of the Switch’s lifecycle has been plagued by rumours the company will soon launch a more powerful option capable of managing more demanding gaming experiences and perhaps even 4K.

Save £100 on a Switch OLED bundle Grab a Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for free, then add The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £20. Argos

Save £100

Now £329.99 View Deal

Obviously it didn’t materialise and we did get a Switch OLED with a larger higher quality display and a longer battery life, but no advancements in processing or memory. It was far from a Switch Pro.

In a Digital Foundry Q&A Session, John Linneman said: “At one point, from what I can understand from talking to different developers, there was some sort of mid-generation Switch update planned at one point and that no longer seems to be happening. As thus it’s pretty clear that whatever they do next is actually going to be the next generation hardware.”

Linneman also said the next-generation Switch is unlikely to arrive in 2023 and there may be some trepidation at the gaming giant over releasing the new model.

“I don’t think it’s going to be 2023 and I think Nintendo itself is likely very nervous about this transition because let’s face it, their last few transitions have not goner well,” he added.

You can watch the 2022 recap and Q&A from Digital Foundry below. Would you like to see a high-powered new Switch? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.