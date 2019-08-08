The Switch Lite might not be the last Switch Nintendo makes

The Switch Lite isn’t even out yet and there’s already speculation over another Switch with a shiny new display in the works for Nintendo.

Nintendo has struck a deal with Japanese-Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Sharp to supply any future Switch consoles with its indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) display panels, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

IGZO displays are known for their high image quality and low power consumption and are sure to be a nice addition for Nintendo’s newest line of games console. The Wall Street Journal broke the news yesterday, with Sharp executive VP Katsuaki Nomura stating that the supplier had struck a deal with Nintendo regarding its IGZO displays.

“We will provide what we are most good at, IGZO”, said Nomura.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this partnership, with The Wall Street Journal first hinting at a Sharp/Nintendo team up way back in March. Nintendo also worked with Sharp back in its 3DS days when the manufacturer designed the console’s auto stereoscopic display.

It’s probably a little late in the game for the upcoming Switch and Switch Lite to take advantage of the new IGZO display. The two consoles are slated for release as soon as next month and Nomura did not reveal anymore about the specific panel or which Nintendo product would receive the upgrade first.

This doesn’t mean that the 2019 Switch and Switch Lite won’t have longer battery lives though. Nintendo has already hinted at a brand new processor for the new models, offering significantly more efficient battery usage. Where the first Switch only had a two and a half to six and a half hour battery life, the upcoming Switch Lite has a three to seven hour life while the new Switch claims to have a nice four and a half to nine hours of power.

A longer battery life is always a bonus when it comes to gaming on the go with a portable console and combining the Sharp display with the new processor could spell a nice boost in battery for any incoming Switch models Nintendo decides to build.

