Switch 2 reveal could come much sooner than you think

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could happen much sooner than the gaming giant’s self-imposed deadline of March 31 2025, according to a new report.

The surfacing of multiple leaks over the least few weeks, plus the falling sales of the original Switch, suggests Nintendo may not keep its powder dry for too much longer.

Speaking to Eurogamer, a noted gaming industry analyst reckons it could be as soon as early January when Nintendo reveals the long-awaited console.

“Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense,” Serkan Toto of Kantan Games told the publication.

“You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them, even if some of them will turn out to be made up. It is actually getting so bad with those leaks that they might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned.”

Early January seems like a long shot, given that’s typically a busy time of the month with CES 2025 on the horizon. However, it’s unlikely the Las Vegas tech show could yield any bigger announcement than the Nintendo Switch 2.

The uptick in recent leaks is quite uncommon for a Nintendo console, which does a better job than most tech companies in keeping its new products under wraps.

Judging by recent images propagated online, it seems as if the Switch 2 will be slightly larger than its predecessor, with magnetic Joy-Cons rather than the slide in mechanism of its predecessor.

Even if Nintendo does announced the Switch 2 in January, it’s not clear whether the actual console release would be pushed up. Hopefully it’ll go on sale around the summer time.