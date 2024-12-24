Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch 2 reveal could come much sooner than you think

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could happen much sooner than the gaming giant’s self-imposed deadline of March 31 2025, according to a new report.

The surfacing of multiple leaks over the least few weeks, plus the falling sales of the original Switch, suggests Nintendo may not keep its powder dry for too much longer.

$250 off the Garmin Fenix 7

$250 off the Garmin Fenix 7

Get this brilliant Garmin fitness watch for $250 off. The price of the Fenix 7 is down to $399.99

  • Amazon US
  • Was $649.99
  • Now $399.99
View Deal

Speaking to Eurogamer, a noted gaming industry analyst reckons it could be as soon as early January when Nintendo reveals the long-awaited console.

“Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense,” Serkan Toto of Kantan Games told the publication.

“You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them, even if some of them will turn out to be made up. It is actually getting so bad with those leaks that they might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned.”

Early January seems like a long shot, given that’s typically a busy time of the month with CES 2025 on the horizon. However, it’s unlikely the Las Vegas tech show could yield any bigger announcement than the Nintendo Switch 2.

The uptick in recent leaks is quite uncommon for a Nintendo console, which does a better job than most tech companies in keeping its new products under wraps.

Judging by recent images propagated online, it seems as if the Switch 2 will be slightly larger than its predecessor, with magnetic Joy-Cons rather than the slide in mechanism of its predecessor.

Even if Nintendo does announced the Switch 2 in January, it’s not clear whether the actual console release would be pushed up. Hopefully it’ll go on sale around the summer time.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch 2: Latest rumours on specs, release date and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Latest rumours on specs, release date and more

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
6 features the Nintendo Switch 2 must have for me to buy it

6 features the Nintendo Switch 2 must have for me to buy it

Ryan Jones 8 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch Console 2024: Which one should you buy?

Best Nintendo Switch Console 2024: Which one should you buy?

Thomas Deehan 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access