Switch 2 release will be April 2025 at the earliest

It’s looking more and more like the Nintendo Switch 2 will not be released until the well into the spring of 2025, according to the latest scuttlebutt.

Nintendo had pledged to share word about the next-generation Switch before the end of the current financial year (which closes on March 31), leaving ajar the narrow prosect the console might be on sale before that.

However, that now appears unlikely according to a new report citing sources in the development community, who’ve been told not to expect the console to be released until April at the earliest.

The word comes via the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz podcast (via VGC), via its reporter Christopher Dring. It is still hoped, among devs, that Nintendo won’t hang about too long this spring to get the console and new games into the hands of games.

Dring said: “No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year. In fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it’s out in April or May time, still early next year, not late.

“I don’t think any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because we all want a new Nintendo console, everyone gets very excited for it, and we don’t want that crunch of Grand Theft Auto 6 and Switch and all that kind of stuff on top of each other.”

Back in May, Nintendo confirmed its intentions to announce the new Switch before the end of March 2025, but said nothing about when it would be released.

During a financial earnings gathering, the company’s president Shuntaro Furukawa said: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.”

Will you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 when it arrives next year? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.