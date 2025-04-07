More Switch 2 console details emerge and it’s not all good news

Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 console during Nintendo Direct last week, but plenty of questions remained unanswered. We’re now starting to get a few more of those answers to those pressing questions.

The answers to at least two of those questions are not what Switch 2 fanciers wanted to hear. That tracks with others we’re still getting used to since the launch event, such as the hefty launch price and Mario Kart World and probably other high profile Switch 2 games costing $79.99 out of the gate.

Joy Con drift repeat?

One of the key items on our own Max Parker’s wishlist was “hall effect” joysticks within the new Joy Con controllers after the originals were plagued by a long-standing wear and tear issue that caused drift.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Nate Bihldorff – the SVP Product Development & Publishing at Nintendo of America – confirmed the new controllers won’t have the magnet-infused technology that could potentially eliminate the issue for good.

“Well, the Joy-Con 2’s controllers have been designed from the ground up. They’re not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good,” Bihldorff said.

Whether Nintendo has discovered another way to offset the issue remains to be seen. Let’s hope we’re not in for a repeat performance with the Joy Con drift issue.

No video out from second USB-C port

The additional USB-C port on the top of the Switch 2 is used for the new camera accessory powering game chat, but it can’t be used to output video to a larger display.

“The video output of Switch 2 is limited to the USB-C port at the bottom; the USB-C above cannot output the image,” said Switch 2 producer Kouchi Kawamoto in a Q&A session as reported by GNN News.

It’s by no means a huge deal, but just something to be mindful of when planning for your Switch 2 set-up.

Switch 2 Welcome Tour costs a ten-spot

Nintendo isn’t bundling in the “virtual exhibition” of the Switch 2’s capabilities with the console itself. The digital-only experience will cost $9.99, IGN reports.