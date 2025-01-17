Switch 2 game showcase could finally deliver another long-awaited sequel

Nintendo announced the Switch 2 this week without officially revealing any new games, save for a sneak peak at a new Mario Kart game.

So, naturally, speculation has turned from a rather drab hardware reveal, to the games that could illuminate and bring life to the Switch 2 console.

$50 off the new Amazon Kindlesoft Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition has its first proper discount with Amazon knocking $50 off the price Amazon US

Was: £279.99

$50 off View Deal

While Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is likely to take centre stage at the rumoured Nintendo Direct address believed to be happening on April 2.

While that game was announced in 2017, it’s the sequel to a game that launched in 2017 game that might steal the show. The developer of the indie gem Hollow Knight, Team Cherry, has dropped hints Hollow Knight: Silksong might be a headlining launch release for the Switch 2.

The hints started on January 15, with Team Cherry co-director tweeting (via IGN) that: “something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow.” The next day, the Switch 2 was revealed.

The plot thickens. Pellen also changed his profile picture to a chocolate cake. Sleuths on Reddit tracked the image down to a Bon Appétit recipe page that was published on April 2 last year.

The rumoured Nintendo Direct? April 2 this year. So that absolutely settles it, right? Hollow Knight: Silksong is absolutely nailed on for the game showcase?

The sequel to the beloved platformer was announced a whopping six years ago, so it’s definitely about time… and we can’t think of a better time.