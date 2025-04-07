Here’s how much Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game upgrade packs will cost

Nintendo has confirmed upgrade packs for Switch 2 Edition games will cost gamers who already own the Switch version a $9.99 fee.

Nintendo previewed enhanced versions of some of the best Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the as-yet-unreleased Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during its live stream last week.

These upgrade packs will take advantage of the new console’s exclusive capabilities, like mouse controls, camera accessory functionality, GameShare, HDR visuals, higher frame rates up to 120fps, and up to 4K resolution.

In the case of the latest mainline Zelda game, there’s also support for Zelda Notes, a new game-specific service available via the new Switch app.

The $9.99 upgrade price (UK price to be confirmed) makes sense given the company plans to charge $79.99 – an extra $10 – for the standalone version of the Switch 2 Edition of TLOZ:TOTK.

Other games Nintendo have announced as having Switch 2 Editions include Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

In the case of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the upgrade fee can be avoided if you’re a Switch Online + Expansion Pack member.

“If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can download and enjoy the content of the following upgrade packs at no additional cost. You must own the original titles, as either physical or digital versions,” the company explains.