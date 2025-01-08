Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Seemingly accurate dummy models of the Switch 2 handheld have been making the rounds at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, offering a full look at Nintendo’s forthcoming hybrid games console.

French website Numerama has gone hands on with what appears to be an accurate dummy model of the Nintendo Switch 2, complete with working magnetic Joy-Con controller system.

The model comes courtesy of accessories manufacturer Genki, with representatives of the company claiming that it’s based on their own access to an genuine working Switch 2 model. They also state that the Switch 2 will come to market in April.

Dummy Switch 2 console
Image: Numerama

Images taken from the show floor show the dummy Switch 2 alongside an original Switch console, highlighting the fact that the new model will be noticeably bigger.

The dummy unit features the previously tipped C-button on the right-hand Joy-Con, though there’s no indication of what this might be used for. It also shows off the rumoured optical sensor, as well as the expected second USB-C port on the top of the device.

Genki isn’t the only accessory company showcasing convincing-looking Switch 2 models, and we’ve also seen extensive shots of the Switch 2 motherboard in recent days. All of which indicates that the real thing is both imminent and to a certain extent already out in the wild.

Indeed, this latest report claims to have learned from accessory makers that it’s possible to secure yourself a genuine working Switch 2 on the black market, if the money’s right.

Nintendo itself has been relatively tight-lipped about its second-generation hybrid console, other than to promise an announcement by March 31, and to confirm that backwards compatibility will be part of the package.

We’re expecting to hear an official announcement about the Switch 2 as soon as this month, so stay tuned.

