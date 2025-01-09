Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Swippitt’s toaster-like charging hub charges your phone in an instant

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to pop your iPhone in the toaster every morning instead of charging it overnight? No? Us neither. Swippitt’s unique family charging hub is a pretty nifty concept though. 

Swippitt is a large charging hub designed to almost double your phone battery in as little as two seconds. That’s far beyond any fast charging standard we’ve seen built directly into a smartphone. 

If you’re wondering how that’s possible, it’s because Swippitt doesn’t actually charge the battery in your phone. 

Instead, the charging hub replaces the external battery found inside Swippitt’s accompanying ‘Link’ smartphone cases with one of five batteries stored in the hub. This way, you have the battery advertised in your phone along with an additional 3500 mAh battery, increasing the total capacity by anywhere from 50 to 90%. That’s up to a day of extra battery life, according to the company. 

Rather than plugging that external battery in to charge every night or placing it on a wireless charging stand, you can simply pop it into the Swippitt Hub in the morning and swap the waning battery from the day before for a fresh, fully-charged one. The hub will even automatically arrange the batteries by percentage so ensure you don’t get a flat one. 

On top of the Swippitt Hub and Link battery case, the system also includes a companion app. This is where you’ll find more information regarding your phone’s battery life, hub settings, family safety and location sharing. The app can also recognise your usage patterns and provide detailed insights into your charging routine. 

Swippitt Hub
Swippitt Hub

“We’re thrilled to unveil Swippitt at CES”, said Swippitt founder and CEO Padraic Connolly. 

“We’ve created a user-friendly, simple to use, fast, and sustainable way to keep phones powered, solving one of the biggest frustrations for cellphone users. Swippitt is the first Instant Power System of its kind, and we believe it will make a huge difference in people’s lives. This technology will change how people think about battery management and help lead the way towards a smarter, simpler path to power cellphones”. 

Swippit is compatible with iOS, including the iPhone 16, 15 and 14 ranges, and will be expanding to Android devices later this year. That said, this charging system doesn’t come cheap. Pricing for the Hub starts at $450 (around £365), with each Link case costing an additional $120 (around £97).

