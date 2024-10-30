Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Surprise MacBook Air RAM upgrade makes it Apple’s biggest bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The launch of the new MacBook Pro models with M4 and a surprise update for the MacBook Air range, means you can no longer buy a new Mac with less than 16GB of RAM.

The upgraded Pro notebooks now come with 16GB of RAM as standard, with the last-generation M3 models with minimum 8GB RAM configurations phased out completely.

The base MacBook Pro M3, released a year ago, was available in 8GB to 24GB of Unified Memory configurations. However, that’s now 16GB to 32GB. If you push the envelope to M4 Pro and Max chips the possible memory goes all the way up to 128GB.

The Beats Studio Pro are half price again

The Beats Studio Pro are half price again

The brilliant Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently 51% off at Amazon. Get your Black Friday shopping done early.

  • Amazon
  • RRP: $349.99
  • $169.99
View Deal

Furthermore, Apple has also updated the base MacBook Air with M2 and M3 configurations from 8GB of RAM to 16GB of RAM. The increase in RAM is not accompanied by an increase in price. You can still get a MacBook Air M2 from £999 and a MacBook Air M3 from £1,099.

In the past, opting to configure the MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM would have incurred a couple of hundred pounds’ increase in total price, so this is a huge bonus for folks considering a MacBook Air M3 vs MacBook Pro M4 purchase.

With Apple updating the Mac product line this week, there are also new Mac mini models and new iMacs that start with 16GB RAM too.

There’s a pretty good reason Apple has decided on this new minimum standard for Mac RAM and that’s the fledgling Apple Intelligence technology.

The first features are now rolling out with macOS Sequoia 15.1, with some heavier hitters and more transformative tools to follow in later versions. The 16GB of RAM combined with the better NPU chips with M4 will better equip Macs of all kinds to handle the immense amount of data that needs to be processed by AI applications in a rapid manner.

Apple has probably decided upon the free RAM upgrade to avoid sluggish AI performance on 8GB models and didn’t want the PR hassle of the cheapest MacBook Air models becoming more expensive as a result.

You might like…

Apple MacBook Pro (M4) vs MacBook Air (M3): Which entry-level Apple laptop is right for you?

Apple MacBook Pro (M4) vs MacBook Air (M3): Which entry-level Apple laptop is right for you?

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Apple M4 Pro vs M4 Max: How do the chips compare?

Apple M4 Pro vs M4 Max: How do the chips compare?

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
What is the Apple M4 Pro? 5 things to know about the speedy chip

What is the Apple M4 Pro? 5 things to know about the speedy chip

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words