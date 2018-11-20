You don’t want to miss these Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals

Microsoft and Amazon have launched some great Black Friday deals ahead of the big event, knocking hundreds off of Surface Pro 6 laptop prices, and either bundling Type Cover keyboard docks in for free, or selling them for less.

The Type Cover keyboard docks are typically sold separately and will cost you something in the region of £100-£150, so any deal where you get one of these included would be a bargain anyway. On top of that, Microsoft’s slashing the prices of its entry level Surface Pro 6s.

The Surface Pro 6 deals see you paying £749 for a laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor (i5-8250U) and 128GB of internal storage, or £899 for a model with the same CPU but 256GB of storage.

As well as saving £100 a time, because the Type Cover keyboard is included, these prices are significantly down from their respective RRPs of £879 and £1149.

These represent savings of £130 and £250 each – or £230 and £350, once you factor in the free Type Cover, too.

If you want a more powerful Surface Pro, then Amazon has announced deals on the Surface Pro 6 range too, which sees you getting pretty hefty discounts on Surface Pro 6s with more powerful Intel Core i7 processors (i7-8650U).

While all of these deals see you saving up to £300, note that Amazon’s deals don’t currently include the Type Cover dock.

That said, the money you’d save on picking up one of these means the cost of the most expensive Type Covers are, er, covered.

Furthermore, Amazon’s selling the high-end Signature Edition and the Fingerprint ID Reader Type Covers (usually £150) for £110 and £134. These aren’t the biggest savings, but combined with the killing you’d make on the Surface Pro 6s anyway, it’s a nice little extra win.

Amazon’s deals on the Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6s aren’t as good. You’re saving £59 and £104 respectively, and again, there’s no keyboard dock included.

In our review of the Surface Pro 6, we said: “If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home… then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal.”

