Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 images leaked ahead of 2021 launch

Microsoft’s elusive Surface 8 Pro tablet and Surface Laptop 4 have apparently been revealed in images leaked online.

The purported images of the eagerly-awaited Surface devices come via a Twitter user who outlines a Surface Laptop 5, a Surface Pro 8 and *drum roll* a Surface Pro 8 with LTE connectivity.

The LTE option was skipped for the Surface Pro 7, so its return may be welcomed by some fans who work on the go. Other than that, the devices look identical to the current Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, so it seems this will be a more modest update from a design perspective.

The images were posted by an account called @cozyplanes and it appears they derive from the certification process in Korea. The post also features the purported model numbers for each of the new 2021 devices.

While we did get the ARM-based Surface Pro X this year, Intel-based Windows fans have missed a 2020 update, seemingly deciding a mid-pandemic launch wouldn’t be the most prudent way forward. Instead, a late-pandemic early-2021 launch for its Surface products is now approaching.

What we are expecting is the presence of 11th-generation Intel processors, while a Windows Central report says it will be equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics. According to the report, there’ll once again be an AMD option for the Surface Laptop 4 as there was with the previous generation.

Another interesting tidbit from that report is the possibility the Surface Duo smartphone-cum-tablet will be expanding to new markets shortly after the quiet launch of the Surface products in mid-January.

News of the pending launch will doubtless please Windows fans who’ve largely missed out on new hardware in 2020. It’s especially galling given the excitement among Mac users given the launch of M1-based products and the promised interoperability with iOS/iPadOS applications moving forward into the new era of desktop computing.

