Microsoft has launched its new range of Surface 2-in-1 devices, and chief amongst them is the Surface Pro 7. As ever, it works with the Surface Pen − which itself has undergone a pretty substantial upgrade − but does the handy accessory come free with the laptop?

Does the Surface Pro 7 come with a pen?

Unfortunately, Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Pro 7 does not ship with a pen. So if you want to scrawl notes directly on your screen, you’ll have to order it separately.

The new Surface Pen launched alongside the alongside the new Surface Pro Pro X, Surface Neo, Surface Duo and Surface Earbuds, and is available to pre-order now and costs £99.99.

Meanwhile, prices for the Surface Pro 7 start at £799.99. It’s also available for pre-order right now, and will begin shipping on October 22.

However, if you visit the Surface Pro 7 page, you’ll see a little asterisk next to the words ‘Surface Pen’ leading to ‘some software and accessories sold separately’. As this is the only accessory mentioned here, it seems pretty safe to assume that the Surface Pen will not be shipping out with the Surface Pro 7.

This isn’t unusual for Surface devices. In previous years, the Surface Pen has always been sold separately to the 2-in-1 and Microsoft didn’t say anything at the event that would indicate any different.

It’s easy to see why some might question whether Microsoft’s flagship stylus would be included this time around. The Type Cover for the Surface Pro X comes with a built-in pen dock that would look a bit lonely without a pen to complete it and, along with tilt support and 4,096 pressure points, the Surface Pen is now rechargeable and comes with a USB-C dock for those not planning on investing in the Pro X Type Cover.

