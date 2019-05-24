The Surface Pro 7 may be getting the highly-requested feature we’ve been waiting for

Microsoft has filed a patent that could signal a Lenovo-style Type Cover is coming to its fabled Surface Pro 7.

Windows United discovered a patent filed yesterday that hints at a few new features Microsoft may be thinking about including in the Surface Pro 7.

The patent suggests that Microsoft plans to plant an integrated ‘magnetic coupling structure’ between the display and Type Cover that would secure the keyboard in place when the device is being used as a tablet.

The two sides currently require the user to hold them together by hand so this is a nifty addition that would help the device feel more like a traditional tablet. As a result the device would in theory be way more comfortable to hold than previous models when connected to a Type Cover.

The new keyboard design looks strikingly similar to the 360 hinge found on Lenovo’s Yoga series, which we praised as strong and capable of supporting frequent use in the field in our Lenovo Yoga 730 review back in February.

The illustrations included in the patent also provide a few more hints on what could be in store for the next Surface Pro. One image shows a USB-C port planted alongside the usual USB-A and Mini DisplayPort and the headphone jack is also going through a change, having been moved down to the bottom of the device.

One striking different in the images of the new laptop is the absent Surface Connect port. This may be a sign that Microsoft is ready to ditch its magnetic charger and follow in Apple’s footsteps by adopting a USB-C charger and ThunderBolt 3. This would make it way easier charge, removing the need for you to lug a proprietary cable with you when on the move.

For now we can only speculate as we await the Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s arrival expected later this year.