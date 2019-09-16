Surface Pro 7 leak reveals a new budget iPad rival

A ‘leak’ has revealed the range of Surface Pro 7 models headed our way at the Microsoft’s upcoming October 2nd event.

The event looks set to be headlined by the new Microsoft Centaurus dual-screen device but it has now been revealed five different Surface Pro 7 variants may make an appearance as well.

According to WinFuture.de, the lineup will feature the following models of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7:

Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

The most notable inclusion is perhaps the Intel Core i3 model. The entry-level model specs look like a model that could be priced competitively with the increasingly Surface-like iPad 7.

The report suggests all models will feature the latest 10th generation of Intel chip with these particularly configurations current earmarked for a European release – although the US range is expected to be similar.

Last month, Microsoft tentatively confirmed a new Surface event would be occurring on October 2nd. Then, just last week, Microsoft fully revealed the event and began teasing what might occur.

Away from the Surface Pro 7, rumours have run wild about the event begin the reveal of a new dual-screen device from Microsoft. The device is codenamed Centaurus – rather than Courier which has long been the internal name used by Microsoft for a potential multi-form factor device.

In June of this year, an analyst revealed a foldable Surface Pro-like device would be launching in 2020. A reveal event in October seems about just the right time for a product headed to shelves next year.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we liked the last entry in Microsoft’s popular convertible tablet range. Our 4* Surface Pro 6 review said:

“Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is a light and portable 2-in-1 with a decent display that’s ideal for office work and streaming.”

