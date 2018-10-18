The Surface Pro 6 has been released and that means it’s time for the inevitable – a teardown of Microsoft’s new hybrid. Here’s how it fares under the hammer.

Noted gadget-smashers iFixit have turned their destructive hands to the Surface Pro 6, and it’s not good news for the latest Microsoft 2-in-1, with the device scoring a measly 1/10 for repairability.

In particular, the site reveals that a “near total disassembly” of the Surface Pro 6 is needed for proper work to be carried out on it, as key components like the display and the battery glued into the device. Storage isn’t removable either, which

This also means that customising it is nigh on impossible, so you can bin your DIY processor upgrade plans, with iFixit ultimately deeming the Surface Pro 6 “as un-upgradable and un-repairable as ever.”

The damning verdict is due, at least partly, to the poor performance of Microsoft hardware as a whole: the Surface Go also scooped a lowly 1/10 repairability score, while the original Surface Laptop managed to go one better and notch a 0/10 rating.

However, as grim reading as this is, it’s worth noting that a number of other top products fare just as badly when put to the teardown test – including Apple’s rival iPad tablets.

This is because 2-in-1 devices (which the iPad Pro could also be classed as) aren’t really designed with complex modifications in mind, but rather as a straight-out-the-box computing solution to handle most of your work-play needs with minimal hassle.

Still, if you fancy yourself as a bit of tweaker, or frequently like to drop your devices down multiple flights of stairs, it’s worth knowing about before you buy your next hybrid.

