Following Microsoft’s announcement of the newest line-up of Surface devices, the Surface Pro 6 (with a Type Cover keyboard included) has just had its price cut, saving you a whopping £334 against the original RRP.

Buy now: Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover Keyboard for just £889

The 256GB, i5 8GB RAM model of the Surface Pro 6 was originally priced at an eye-watering £1149 when it released last year. Similarly, the Type Cover keyboard (which is essential for getting the most out of your Surface Pro) sits at an unwavering £84. Being able to nab both of just for just £899 makes this offer an absolute steal.

If you’re still unconvinced over how good a deal this is, let’s a have a quick deep dive into the Surface Pro 6 – which also happens to be one of our favourite tablet/laptop hybrids.

Running full-fat Windows on a gorgeous yet portable 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Surface Pro 6’s small form factor makes it one of the best options for professionals and creatives who rarely stick to working in just one office.

There’s also support for the Surface Pen stylus, which – if you’re not already using the Surface Pro 6 for drawing and design work – also makes the device a great shout for note-taking. Let’s face it, it’s a heck of a lot easier to add sticky notes to your desktop if you can jot down a quick shorthand message.

Bestowing the Surface Pro 6 with a high 8/10 rating, we concluded: “If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home or on the commute (if your rail operator is generous with the free Wi-Fi) then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal.”

At such an unbeatable price, it’s likely that this Surface Pro 6 bundle will be gone before you know it, so be sure to grab yours while you still have a chance.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…