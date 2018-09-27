Microsoft Surface Pro 6 leaked in unboxing video ahead of October 2 launch

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 looks nailed on for the October 2 hardware event and will go by that name, according to a leaked unboxing video.

Judging by the clip posted by a Vietnamese website, the Surface Pro 6 design will be similar to the Surface Pro 2017, but with slightly curved corners. The slight design change doesn’t go quite to the lengths of the Surface Go in this respect, but it is a step towards a smoother looking Surface Pro.

However, rumours of a USB-C port appear to be unfounded with the unboxing video showing USB-A ports. Those seeking to use their USB-C devices will need to go down the dongle route again on the Surface Pro 6, it seems.

The spec sheet presented (via Digital Trends) shows an 8th-generation Intel Core processors, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

The name Surface Pro 6 would see the return to the naming convention Microsoft abandoned when it launched last year’s model. That Windows 10 laptop/tablet hybrid arrived as the Surface Pro 2017, rather than the Surface Pro 5.

Microsoft’s event next week is also likely to see the launch of the Surface Laptop 2, which is set to arrive in a more traditional black colour.

Judging by the images recently leaked, it doesn’t appear as if Microsoft is changing up the design for the super-slim Windows 10 S based laptop. The original Surface Laptop offered a 13.5-inch display with up to 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

It’s also possible a new Surface Studio all-in-one device at Microsoft’s event in New York City on October 2. Leaked benchmarks for that device show it may be much, much faster than its predecessor.

We’ll have full coverage of the Microsoft event on October 2, stick with us for news of the announcements. Drop us a line @TrustedReviews with your hopes for the event.