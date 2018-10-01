Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 likely to skip USB-C, report claims

Microsoft is still ignoring the trend towards USB-C ports on some of its flagship hardware, according to reports at the weekend. WinFuture claims the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 devices – due to be unveiled on Tuesday – will not offer the more modern connectivity tech.

Microsoft is scheduled to refresh both of the devices at an event in New York City on October 2, but plans to stick with the tried and true, when it comes to charging and connecting to the device, the report says.

The current models boast DisplayPort and the Surface Connector to fill those needs, but it was hoped Microsoft would boost things with the addition of USB-C.

This report ties in with a purported unboxing of the Surface Pro 6 by a Vietnamese website last week. This also showed the lack of USB-C ports on the device, which has a slightly more rounded appearance than its predecessors.

The company does offer USB-C ports on the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go, so it’s curious they aren’t likely to be present on the company’s other Windows 10 devices. Microsoft currently offers a USB-C to USB-A dongle to assist those with USB-C mobile devices and it appears users will need to deploy that once again.

Elsewhere, the event is likely to herald the arrival of a new Surface Studio all-in-one desktop PC. We may also hear from Microsoft about precisely when the 2018 Fall Creators Update will be rolling out to the public.

We’ll be covering the announcements as they happen, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews when the event commences at 9pm UK time (4pm local). It’s not yet clear whether the company will be live streaming the event.

What are you hoping for from the New York Surface event? Will you be annoyed if the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 arrive minus the USB-C ports? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.