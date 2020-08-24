Surface laptops see massive discounts in Microsoft’s new refurbished store

Microsoft has today launched the Microsoft Certified Refurbished program for the UK, allowing Brits to buy discounted Surface devices directly from the Microsoft website.

Of course, these are pre-owned devices that ‘have been extensively screened, repaired, tested, and cleaned to new product standards’. The Surface devices are all repackaged in a ‘Microsoft Certified Refurbished’ box with all the standard accessories, while Microsoft also promises a 12-month warranty.

What’s more, if you’re unsatisfied with the product you’re able to return it within 30 days to get a refund, helping to ease concerns regarding the condition of the pre-owned devices.

Multiple Surface devices have already been listed on the site, including a Surface Go priced at just over £260, and a Surface Laptop 2 with a starting price of £530. The Surface Book 2, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Studio 2 are also listed with major discounts. Micsoroft also promises free delivery for all of its products, so you shouldn’t suffer any hidden costs at checkout.

Microsoft isn’t the first company to launch such a program, with the likes of Apple and Dell already selling discounted refurbished gadgets via their online stores. But Microsoft’s new store sees some very competitive deals, especially since the designs of its Surface products haven’t really changed too much in the past few years.

Some of the older products will of course feature outdated internals, but if you’re looking for a bargain and are content with a system that focuses mainly on basic tasks (such as web browsing, video streaming and word documents) then these Surface Devices should be comfortably powerful enough.

Before you go cash crazy in the refurbished store though, keep in mind that Microsoft will likely be launching the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8 and potentially even the Surface Studio 3 this October. These launches could trigger a new influx of discounted Surface gadgets, and so it may be best to wait a couple of months.

