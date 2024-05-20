Surface Laptop 6 with Snapdragon is gunning for the MacBook Pro

Microsoft has announced the new version of the Surface Laptop 6, which it believes is primed to go head-to-head with the MacBook Pro M3 with a much cheaper price tag.

During the Build keynote in Seattle, the Windows-maker unveiled its vision for the ultimate laptop for creatives with an eye-catching design with four colours and super-thin bezels, a high-spec display, oodles of CPU power from the newest-gen ARM processors for PC, and long lasting battery life.

Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones now under £200 Amazon is selling the Sony XM4 headphones for just £199.99. A great price on a bona-fide five star audio accessory. Amazon

Was £349.99

£199.99 View Deal

Microsoft hopes the starting price tag of just $999 (16GB RAM / 256GB storage) will be a huge tempter for those seeking a powerful PC with creative nous. As for the specifics, naturally, there’s a heavy focus on the AI capabilities from the leader of a new category of laptops Microsoft is calling Copilot+ PCs.

Surface Laptop specs

The heavy lifting here will be done by the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which is designed to compete directly with Apple Silicon’s M-Series tech, by harnessing all of the major processing units under one roof in order to benefit from the system synergy and advanced efficiency.

In terms of comparing with the last-generation Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft says the Surface Pro 6 is a whopping 80% faster and includes up to 22-hours of video playback from the battery. The processors can be backed by up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Surface Laptop screen, keyboard, connectivity

As for the screen, there’s the choice of 13.8– and 15-inch touchscreen models which support Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. Creatives will be enthused by the news Adobe’s suite of apps, including Photoshop, are coming soon.

Microsoft is finally catching up to the MacBook models, with the presence of a trackpad with feedback powered by haptic motors too and overall the trackpad is 14% larger than its predecessor. Connectivity wise, Microsoft introduces Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 to the range, as well as the option to include 5G.

We’re following this developing story and will have more details when available. Trusted Reviews’ editor Max Parker is in attendance at Build 2024 and is hoping to go hands-on with the Surface Laptop 6, which goes on sale on June 18 with pre-orders starting today. We’ll also have a look at the new Surface Pro 2-in-1 Microsoft announced today for every day PC users with a need for productivity and portability.