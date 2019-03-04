Surface Laptop 2 Sale: Save £200 on Microsoft’s stylish new laptop

Microsoft’s incredible Surface Laptop 2 currently has a massive £200 off for a limited time only.

Boasting an alcantara finish, a full-day battery life and a 13.5-inch touchscreen, the Surface Laptop 2 is a seriously premium device – making this £200 discount all the more worthwhile.

Best Surface Laptop 2 Deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 For a limited time only, you can bag yourself a brand new Surface Laptop 2 from as little as £799 – perfect for anyone who's after a high-end laptop that's easily portable, adorable, and easily affordable.

Having only been on the market since October of last year, the Surface Laptop 2 has already made its presence known as a serious contender to Apple’s MacBook Air, but there are a several new features that allow the Surface Laptop 2 to stand out.

The device’s 2256 x 1504 Retina Display makes for an incomparable viewing experience, as colours pop in such a way that it’ll feel like you’re watching your favourite films and TV shows properly for the first time.

Unlike the previous Surface Laptop, the latest model now features quad-core processor (with an 1.7GHz Intel Core i5-8250U in the base model), which equates to super fast performance that’s particularly impressive when you consider the Surface Laptop 2’s portability – weighing in at just 2.7 pounds.

The Surface Laptop 2 received a highly commendable 8/10 in our review, with Jake Tucker explaining: “Microsoft has a solid and smart-looking device in the Surface Laptop 2. If you want a device primarily for writing that can give you plenty of juice throughout the day, this is a top, albeit expensive, choice.”

Luckily, that last caveat is no longer an issue during this £200 off sale. At the temporarily lower price of just £799, the Surface Laptop 2 is a no brainer over its competition.

With that said, if you’re the type of person who prefers a bit of extra storage or a beefier processor then you’ll be happy to know that you can customise your Surface Laptop 2 order to better match your specific requirements. Just be sure to do so while the deal is still available.

