Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 looks prettier in pink

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 2 earlier this month in a fetching traditional matte black along with platinum, burgundy and blue shades. However, there’s another hue Microsoft wasn’t telling us about.

This week Microsoft revealed an exclusive Blush (read: pink) finish for the Chinese market, created by a Microsoft designer identified as ‘Quan’. The announcement was made by Microsoft’s Panos Panay upon landing in China to promote the new Microsoft Surface products.

On this side of the planet, the Surface Laptop 2 is now on sale from $999/£769, featuring 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processors, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

As well as an 85% speed boost, Microsoft is offering a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with touch support, with a 1500:1 contrast radio. Microsoft is promising 14.5-hours of video playback and an Alcantara-covered backlit keyboard and omnisonic speakers.

The original Surface Laptop and earned a solid 8/10 rating from Trusted Reviews last year, so we can’t wait to get our paws on the second generation model. We called it “a well-built and desirable laptop – with some very strong rivals”. Can Microsoft do better this time around and top them all?

Elsewhere, Microsoft is offering up the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Studio 2 as part of its late 2018 hardware line-up. This powerful all-in-one desktop device which includes unspecified 8th-generation Intel Core i-Series processors. This, Microsoft says is the ‘fastest Surface ever’ with 50% more graphics performance courtesy of an Nvidia chip, and an SSD (2TB) for the first time.

The 28-inch, easily-adjustable PixelSense display offers 13.5 million pixels and is now 38% brighter and offers 22% mode contrast. It supports the Surface Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality.

Will you be buying the Surface Laptop 2? Would you prefer it in pink? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.