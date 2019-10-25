Surface Duo could have “world-class” feature to beat iPhone 11 Pro

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay has confirmed that the company is working on a “world-class” camera for the Surface Duo.

From the triple-camera module on the iPhone 11 Pro to the Pixel 4 finally adopting a dual-camera setup, cameras remain a massive focal point for phones. Panay’s comments show Microsoft is paying due attention to theirs.

According to WindowsArea, the Microsoft CPO made the comments during a Surface event in Berlin last week, saying: “Of course we’re working on a world-class camera.”

Panay also referred to the Microsoft Surface Duo as “his baby” during the event.

As of yet, there has been no mention of potential camera specifications for the Surface Duo and Microsoft has yet to show them off in any official presentation. However, you can catch a glimpse of a potential rear camera module in a video from YouTuber MKBHD (see below).

The large rear module was reportedly not present on the device at the later event in Berlin. The video from Marques Brownlee also signals that the Surface Duo won’t just be coming in white but will likely have a black variant too.

These changes really highlight Microsoft’s long timeline and the changes that could be made between now and the phone’s release next year.

Microsoft announced the new Surface Duo and Surface Neo folding devices at its Surface hardware event earlier this month – alongside the new Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X.

Few have been able to get a hands-on with the folding Surface devices just yet. However, we did manage to test out Microsoft’s other new form-factor – the Surface Pro X.

In our first impression, we wrote: “The Surface Pro X looks and feels like the next generation of Microsoft’s 2-in-1, with the ultra-slim form hoping to be really beneficial for students and office workers always on the move. The biggest question for this device is whether the performance will stack up.”

