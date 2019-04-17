Surface Buds − All you need to know about Microsoft’s rumoured in-ears

If recent reports are to be believed, Microsoft is lining up to release its own wireless in-ears in the Surface Buds, joining the likes of the Apple AirPods (2019), the Powerbeats Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds in the true wireless earbud market.

Not much is known about them other than they’ve been codenamed Morrison (apparently after The Doors’ Jim Morrison).

If these in-ears do surface, expect them to challenge the likes of Apple as the Seattle-based company looks to expand its range of audio products. Here’s everything we know so far about the Surface Buds.

Surface Buds − Design and features

Tech site Thurrot broke the story and they’ve proven to be reliable in the past where Microsoft products are concerned (they revealed the all digital Xbox One S last year). It’s been reported one feature for inclusion will be a way to “improve interactions between a phone and the earbuds to make reading content easier on the phone”.

Otherwise the expectation is that the Surface Buds will carry similar features to last year’s Surface Headphones. So hands-free Cortana integration, noise-cancellation and touch controls could be included. The Surface Headphones passed up aptX Bluetooth for Bluetooth 4.2 and the battery life wasn’t the best, so we’d hope the Surface Buds offer improvements in those areas.

We’d also expect them to appear in a grey colour tone, adhering to the colour of choice for Microsoft’s audio products so far.

Surface Buds − Price

The Surface Headphones sell for £330, which is the same as Sony’s WH-1000XM3, Bose QC 35 II and B&W PX headphones. That price suggests Microsoft’s considers the Surface Headphones to be an alternative to the the aforementioned efforts. If we follow the same trajectory then the obvious choices would be Apple’s AirPods (2019) and Sony’s WF-1000X which are available in the £140 to £160 range.

We’d assume if they ever become available that this is the price point they’d target.

Surface Buds − Release date

Sometime in 2019 has been mooted as a possible release window, but considering these headphones sound as if they’re still in the planning stages, a 2019 date is not necessarily guaranteed.

What do you think of the rumoured Surface Buds?