Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Book 3 today, along with its new line of Surface laptops and headphones.

Despite being a 2-in-1 notebook, Microsoft’s ‘most powerful laptop ever’ is aimed at professionals in need of desktop-level performance on the go.

The new 2020 refresh comes in 13-inch and 15-inch options, and sports impressive specs with Intel’s 10th Generation processor and Nvidia’s graphics cards options, the latter climbing all the way up to the supremely powerful Quado RTX 3000.

Surface Book 3 release date – When is it coming out?

The Surface Book 3 will officially hit shelves on May 21, with pre-orders starting today.

Surface Book 3 price – How much will it cost?

Prices for the Surface Book 3 are set to start at $1599.

Microsoft is yet to reveal a UK price but, going by the US number, we wouldn’t expect it to stray far from the Surface Book 2’s £1499 launch price.

However, if you fancy the best specs possible, such as an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 GPU and 32GB RAM, then that price is going to surge significantly.

Surface Book 3 specs – How powerful is it?

Microsoft claims this is its most powerful laptop yet, offering a 50% performance boost when compared with the Surface Book 2.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models boast an Intel 10th Generation Core CPU and choice of Nvidia discrete GPU. The 15-inch Surface Book comes with an Nvidia GeForce GPU that

Is supposedly powerful enough to play PC games in Full HD at 60 frames per second.

There is also the option to include an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000, aimed at creative professionals. Nvidia’s Quadro GPUs are ideal for those in need of laptops that can keep up with intensive creative tasks, including 3D modelling, animation and game design.

Specs CPU Intel 10th Generation GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 RAM Up to 32GB Battery Up to 17.5 hours

The rumours were true when it came to RAM – Microsoft is offering up to 32GB along with the fastest SSD Microsoft has ever used. A leaked retail listing that matches up with the rest of the specs claims that 256GB, 512GB and 1TB SSD variants will be available, but this detail has yet to be confirmed.

As far as the screens are concerned, both models will feature high-DPI PixelSense displays, “smooth, precise” trackpads and “comfortable” keyboards. The new Microsoft laptop will also apparently has a 17.5 hour battery life, although we’ll need to test that ourselves to be sure.

Surface Book 3 design – What will it look like?

While the Surface Book 3 is certainly set to be more powerful than the Surface Book 2, we have yet to see whether it will resemble its predecessor.

Previous rumours suggested the laptop will hold onto a similar design but we’ll have to wait and see what Microsoft has in store.

