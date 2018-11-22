This Surface Book 2 Black Friday Deal Throws Shade at Microsoft

John Lewis is offering a Black Friday deal on the Surface Book 2 that’s better than the one Microsoft’s got on its own store.

The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 which comes with the Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £2129 when bought from John Lewis, which is £170 better than the £200 discount currently offered by Microsoft.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a high-end laptop from last year that’s geared towards creative work, something that you can unlock once you pick up a Surface Dial and Surface Pen stylus, too.

Microsoft’s not discounting the Dial or Pen accessories on its own store, but Amazon has knocked some money off of these, so if you want to unlock the true creative power of the Surface Book, you can while saving a bit of cash.

In our review we said: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book. Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.

“…Featuring a whopping 4096 pressure-sensitivity levels, outside of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro, there aren’t many tablets as accurate as the Surface Book…

“…The Surface Dial makes things even better. It was originally launched with the Surface Studio, and in my opinion is one of the best things to happen to the Surface line. The dial acts as an customisable control when placed on the Surface Book’s screen, letting you scroll through active layers or adjust brush sizes in Photoshop, for example.”

