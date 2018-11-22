This Surface Book 2 Black Friday Deal Throws Shade at Microsoft

John Lewis is offering a Black Friday deal on the Surface Book 2 that’s better than the one Microsoft’s got on its own store.
The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 which comes with the Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £2129 when bought from John Lewis, which is £170 better than the £200 discount currently offered by Microsoft.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.
The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a high-end laptop from last year that’s geared towards creative work, something that you can unlock once you pick up a Surface Dial and Surface Pen stylus, too.
Microsoft’s not discounting the Dial or Pen accessories on its own store, but Amazon has knocked some money off of these, so if you want to unlock the true creative power of the Surface Book, you can while saving a bit of cash.
Microsoft Surface Accessories – Black Friday Deals
Microsoft Surface Dial
Microsoft Surface Dial
Amazon's currently selling the Surface Dial creative accessory for less than the standard £89.99 RRP that Microsoft's asking for.
In our review we said: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book. Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.
“…Featuring a whopping 4096 pressure-sensitivity levels, outside of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro, there aren’t many tablets as accurate as the Surface Book…
“…The Surface Dial makes things even better. It was originally launched with the Surface Studio, and in my opinion is one of the best things to happen to the Surface line. The dial acts as an customisable control when placed on the Surface Book’s screen, letting you scroll through active layers or adjust brush sizes in Photoshop, for example.”
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.
More Black Friday content
- Microsoft Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Amazon Black Friday
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Tablet Deals
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
An insane saving on the excellent iPhone X SIM-free. Use Buy Now, Pay Later to get this saving. Ends soon.
New Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
New Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
Versatile 4K 8th Gen i7-powered 2-in-1 Windows laptop with almost £500 off.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.