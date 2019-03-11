BT Fibre Broadband Deal: Free £80 Reward Card and Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Until March 14th, BT is offering its Superfast Fibre Broadband package for just £29.99 a month (£9.99 upfront) with a free £80 reward card and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

When prices go up – as they tend to do – swapping over to a new broadband provider is a great way of getting a faster connection for a cheaper price. Determined to overshadow the competition however, BT’s current broadband offer is just too tempting to miss.

At its most basic level, an average speed of 50Mb for just £29.99 a month and £9.99 upfront is an absolute steal in itself. With that amount of speed at your disposal, you’ll have no problems with streaming HD content, online gaming and so on.

The deal gets even better however when you factor in the free £80 reward card that BT are throwing in. With the £80 credit being distributed on a Mastercard, you can use it in most retailers to buy yourself something nice. As if that wasn’t enough, BT has thrown yet another cherry on top.

New customers can choose one of three pieces of tech to take home with them: a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, an Amazon Echo or a FitBit Charge 3. In order to get the best value for money however, we recommend opting for the Samsung Galaxy Tab – at £179.99, it’s the priciest item on the menu.

Just remember, the deal is only available until March 14th, and one it’s gone there’s no telling when a similar equivalent might appear. Take my advice and jump on it while you’ve got the chance – it’s too good of an offer to miss.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.