The excellent Sonos Beam smart soundbar has had £50 wiped off its price for Black Friday 2018 UK.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV sound and bring Alexa into your living room, the Sonos Beam is just £349 this Black Friday weekend, a saving of £50. That’s a cracking price for a soundbar we awarded 10/10.

So why do you want this Sonos soundbar? Well, not only does it sound fantastic and a massive improvement over your TV’s disappointing speakers, but it also integrates beautifully into Sonos’ multiroom system.

That means you can use it alongside Sonos’ other excellent speakers to have music playing all over your home. It also has Amazon Alexa built in, meaning it acts just like an Amazon Echo. So you can use your voice to control a whole host of things, or simply make Alexa do your bidding like deliver news briefings and weather updates. Google Assistant support is coming in the future, too. There’s even Apple AirPlay 2 support with Siri coming soon, too. This really is a serious box of tricks.

The Sonos importantly sounds fantastic. In our review, we said “It’s always tricky when an audio product is tasked to handle both movies and music. A device that works well for watching films won’t necessarily be good at pumping out tunes. Thankfully, the Sonos Beam excels at both. I played a mix of music and movie soundtracks and was impressed at every turn.” Optionally, pair it up with two Sonos One or Sonos Play:1 and and you can have a 5.0 surround system. Throw in the Sonos Sub and you can have 5.1.

Our review concluded: “This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multiroom speakers, and it has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. Integrated Alexa support works as well on the Sonos Beam as it does on Amazon’s own Echo products.”

So now that the Sonos Beam is down to just £349, it’s the time to upgrade your home cinema experience.

