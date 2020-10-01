Super Smash Bros: Steve from Minecraft is coming to Nintendo’s brawler

Steve, Alex and a whole host of Minecraft characters are coming to Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch.

While no release date was given for the characters, Masahiro Sakurai did announce a second livestream for October 3rd to offer greater detail on the characters.

In total, there will be four different skins available for the Minecraft DLC, in the form of Steve, Alex, Zombie and Enderman.

It should go without saying, but as one of the best-selling games of all time, Minecraft’s tie-in is a big deal for Super Smash. The DLC also comes with a dedicated Minecraft themed level, which recreates some of Minecraft’s most iconic locales in Nintendo’s beloved fighter.

Steve will play very differently to previous Smash characters, with items being the name of the game here, and an inventory system that’ll put Link’s arsenal to shame.

Steve is the second character to appear in Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighter Pack vol 2, arriving several months after the introduction of ARMS alum, Min-Min.

A total of six characters will be included as part of vol 2’s final roster, meaning that Smash fans should have plenty more content on the way to keep them going well into 2021.

To date, there have been seven DLC characters added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate (including Steve). Previous entries include out-of-left-field choices like Persona 5’s Joker, as well as long awaited additions such as Banjo & Kazooie

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch titles to date, and even became one of the fastest selling titles of 2018.

