Who needs a big keynote speech or long, drawn-out video when a simple tweet will do? Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Maker 2 will arrive on Switch on June 28.

“Let’s-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28!”, Nintendo wrote in a hashtag-laden tweet last night.

If you’re unfamiliar, Super Mario Maker – as the title suggests – lets you make your own 2D Mario games, using elements lifted from every game since the NES original.

We rather liked the original on Wii U and its 3DS companion, but there’s no doubt that a Switch version will give it a lot more shelf life. While the Wii U’s touchpad worked pretty well at laying out monstrous creations for the world to try, the console’s limited sales meant that there simply weren’t that many people to share with.

Plus there were extras seen in the sequel’s launch trailer (above) that had fans of the original pretty excited. It’s nice that sadistic level creators will soon be able to torment a million Marios with those angry suns from Super Mario Bros. 3, for example, and there’s plenty of potential to be had with the cat suit Mario from Mario 3D in its new 2D home. And desert backgrounds too! All in all, it looks like it’ll be a real treat when it lands in June, and the community begins to get to grips with all the new tools.

That end-of-June release date means it may even coincide with the release of the rumoured Switch Lite. Do we smell a Mario Maker 2 bundle?

Is Super Mario Maker 2 a day-one purchase for you, or will you be holding out for reviews? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.