Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for £39.85, Save £57.01 on Samsung’s 500GB SSD – Daily Deals

1. The Escapists 2 ­– Lowest Price Yet

Ever wondered how you would escape from prison if you had the chance? Well, I won’t analyse your questionable daydreams, but I will point out that The Escapists 2 on Nintendo Switch is now at its lowest price ever though Argos.

2. Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle – Save £19.99

Maybe I’ve jumped the gun in assuming that you already have a Nintendo Switch. If you’ve yet to pick up Nintendo’s latest console then here’s your best bet. For just £289.99, you can grab a Nintendo Switch with the fantastic Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, meaning that you’re effectively only paying £10 for some classic platforming action.

3. Samsung 500GB SSD – Save £57.01

We’ve had a lot of great SSD deals recently but this one takes the cake. For anyone in the mood for a serious storage upgrade, this 500GB SSD is going for £57.01 less than usual, coming it at just £75.91. You couldn’t ask for a better deal.

4. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Save £10.14

After this, I’ll try and refrain from posting any more Nintendo Switch deals – I swear! It’s just hard to ignore this great discount from Base, saving you £10.14 on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Who doesn’t love a bit of Mario goodness at a discount?