Feel the Positive Vibrations with these super cheap House of Morley headphones

House of Marley may not get all the plaudits some bigger brands get, but they tend to deliver good quality products for an affordable price. So it’s a good thing that its Positive Vibration 2 over-ears are now even cheaper at £29.99.

House of Marley Positive Vibrations 2 Prime Day deal House of Marley Positive Vibrations 2 Wireless Bluetooth The cheapest price we've seen these headphones hit, they boast Bluetooth wireless connectivity and are made out sustainable materials

That’s the lowest price we’ve seen these headphones hit and if you’re someone who’s not bothered about having all the latest tricks but do care about the environment, you should definitely consider a purchase of these headphones.

The Marleys offer Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity and come in a variety of colours, a few of which have been discounted as part of Prime Day so if you don’t fancy this Copper version, there’s Silver, Black and Gold and Signature Black options to choose from.

Battery life is 10 hours, and charging time to get the headphones back to full battery is 3.5 hours. Perhaps the most interesting feature about these headphones is House of Marley’s dedication to crafting its products out of sustainable materials. The Positive Vibration 2 is made out of FSC Certified Wood, Rewind Fabric (recycled materials) and Recyclable Aluminium. Buying these headphones is helping the environment too.

Reviews on Amazon have been enthusiastic for this pair of headphones. Justin H, an Amazon customer, had this to say about them: “I highly recommend these to anyone who want a fantastic sound that compete with the leading brand House of Marley are fantastic the feel and quality is great I love them just a shame there’s no carry pouch with such great headphones!”

