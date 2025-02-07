Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Super Bowl LIX is available in 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos – but for very few

It’s Super Bowl weekend and there are many excellent ways to watch the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, one tops them all.

Comcast Xfinity customers can watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K with frame-by-frame Dolby Vision HDR and with Dolby Atmos surround sound. This is first time ever, type situation.

Dolby Vision has been done before, as has 4K, but this is the first time the package has been completed with the en vogue immersive spatial audio audio format along for the ride.

It also involves some super low-latency network tech meaning there’s a delay of only a few seconds between the play happening in New Orleans and you seeing it on your TV. All things considered, this is probably as close as you can get to feeling like you’re at the game while still watching from the comfort of your own living room.

It’s all part of Comcast’s Enhanced 4K initiative, which it launched for the Paris Olympics during the summer. It leverages “Comcast’s superior network technology to deliver the best-possible 4K video, ultra-low latency, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

Viewers hoping to tune in to the optimum streaming experience will need some requisite tech. Subscribers will, first off, need one of the company’s Xi6 or Xumo streaming boxes and then a 4K set. Also some speakers or a soundbar capable of Dolby Atmos content. Preferably one of these Dolby Atmos Soundbars.

Comcast’s prime presentation won’t be available for the vast majority of people tuning into the game on Sunday. But for everyone else, here are 5 quick TV settings you can adjust to enjoy the game.

Almost perfect

The 4K element is the only piece of the puzzle that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. Fox Sports is responsible for broadcasting the game this weekend and is only shooting the game in 1080p HDR. It will be upscaled by Fox to 4K HDR and that’s the stream Xfinity is picking up this weekend. Just like my Miami Dolphins, it’s a case of “maybe next year” when it comes to Super Bowl viewing perfection.

