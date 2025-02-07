Super Bowl LIX is available in 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos – but for very few

It’s Super Bowl weekend and there are many excellent ways to watch the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, one tops them all.

Comcast Xfinity customers can watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K with frame-by-frame Dolby Vision HDR and with Dolby Atmos surround sound. This is first time ever, type situation.

The 4.5-star rated Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is under £170 Save £50 and get the 4.5-star rated Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for just £169.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £219.99

Now £169.99 View Deal

Dolby Vision has been done before, as has 4K, but this is the first time the package has been completed with the en vogue immersive spatial audio audio format along for the ride.

It also involves some super low-latency network tech meaning there’s a delay of only a few seconds between the play happening in New Orleans and you seeing it on your TV. All things considered, this is probably as close as you can get to feeling like you’re at the game while still watching from the comfort of your own living room.

It’s all part of Comcast’s Enhanced 4K initiative, which it launched for the Paris Olympics during the summer. It leverages “Comcast’s superior network technology to deliver the best-possible 4K video, ultra-low latency, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

Viewers hoping to tune in to the optimum streaming experience will need some requisite tech. Subscribers will, first off, need one of the company’s Xi6 or Xumo streaming boxes and then a 4K set. Also some speakers or a soundbar capable of Dolby Atmos content. Preferably one of these Dolby Atmos Soundbars.

Comcast’s prime presentation won’t be available for the vast majority of people tuning into the game on Sunday. But for everyone else, here are 5 quick TV settings you can adjust to enjoy the game.