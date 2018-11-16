Sunset Overdrive has finally been confirmed for a PC release, and you can play it right now

Previously exclusive to Xbox One, Microsoft has confirmed that Sunset Overdrive will be grinding its way onto PC.

First released in 2014 for Microsoft’s console, Sunset Overdrive is a colourful open-world adventure developed by Insomniac Games.

Most recently known for their work on Marvel’s Spider-Man, much of that title’s DNA can be found in Sunset Overdrive’s fast and kinetic platforming.

To the surprise of many, Sunset Overdrive is available on PC today, so you don’t have to wait at all to get your hands on the PC version. Keep in mind it’s exclusive to Windows 10, though.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

It’s been subject to a number of rumours and leaks until its eventual reveal, so its existence isn’t too much of a surprise if we’re being honest.

Here’s a snippet from our 8/10 from way back in 2014: ‘Its mix of grinding and gunplay works beautifully, and the amps and the ridiculous weaponry ensure that slaughtering hordes of slavering mutants never gets old.

It’s a little too scrappy and repetitive to be a classic, but who cares? Grab your biggest gun and let the good times roll.’

Will you be picking up Sunset Overdrive on PC now it’s finally out? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.