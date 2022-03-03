 large image

Sudio E2 earbuds deliver immersive audio with Dirac Virtuo

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sudio has announced the launch of the E2, a pair of wireless earphones the Swedish brand says is taking sound quality to new heights with Dirac’s Virtuo spatial audio solution.

What Dirac’s Virtuo does is employ a “high-resolution binaural room impulse technology”, which sounds rather fancy but produces the effect of sound coming from a “pair of premium stereo speakers in front of you” than playing inside your head. Very fancy indeed.

Sudio E2 in its cream finish

Also supported by the Sudio E2 is hybrid active noise cancellation that utilises two microphones – one outside and one inside the earpiece – to provide the most thorough form of noise cancellation.

These earbuds have been conceived with online meetings and video phone calls in mind, the Sudio E2’s VividVoice technology uses dual-beamforming microphones to isolate your voice and filter out the rest of the noise, making it easier to be heard in busy office and public environments.

The E2 also marks the first successful collaboration between Sudio and Dirac – both Swedish companies – as they look to work closely to push the envelope of design-plus-performance in the years to come.

On the announcement, Sudio CEO Johan Gawell: “We are proud of the accomplishments of our team in collaboration with our technological partners at Dirac, whose hard work has placed Sudio E2 on the frontier of true wireless audio. We’ve now solidified Sudio E2 as our new flagship product.”

Lars Isaksson, Dirac’s Head of Business Development, Streaming & Headphones said: “The new E2 earphones with Dirac Virtuo raise the bar significantly on headphone audio performance and represent the beginning of a long collaboration between the two companies. We look forward to continuing to work with Sudio on developing high-quality, high-performance products that push the boundaries of sound.”

The Sudio E2 are on sale now for $169, and available in black, cream, green and grey finishes. We’ve asked for details on price and availability outside the US and will update once they are confirmed.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

