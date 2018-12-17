Get Subnautica for free on the Epic Games store right now

Undersea build-’em-up Subnautica is currently free on Epic’s brand spanking new games store, giving you access to the survival game for the princely sum of absolutely nothing.

Subnautica sees you splashing down in an alien sea in an escape pod, and trying to make the best of things in this hostile planet. Eventually, you’ll build an undersea complex, explore the entire watery world and investigate why your spaceship crashed.

Mostly though, it’s just a wonderfully complentative survival game as you swim through dark waters in search of resources turning those into both an undersea lair, and survival gear to let you explore deeper and more dangerous oceans. It’s got an 87 percent rating on OpenCritic. It’s worth playing.

Epic are giving the game away for free as part of the promotional push for their new Epic Games Store, launched by the Fortnite developers and offering game outfits a more generous split than several other online storefronts. That’s won over several developers, with many cancelling their Steam launches, but now the company just has to bring in an audience of consumers.

With that in mind, they’ve promised to give all users a free game once every two weeks, starting with Subnautica. There’s no downside. If you’ve already played Fortnite on the PC you’ll already have a log-in, and if you’ve still got Fortnite installed, the store was patched into Epic’s own launcher. Just go to Epic Games launcher, click the big tile that says Subnautica, and add the game to your account for free.

This deal runs through to December 27th, but you’ll be able to get Super Meat Boy free on the platform from the 28th until early 2019.

Have you been using Epic’s store? Will free games convince you to give it a go? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews