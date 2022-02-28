Suave but sporty Honor Watch GS3 launched at MWC 2022

Honor has announced the launch of its Watch GS3 smartwatch, but does it successfully join a classy design to an uncompromised suite of fitness features?

Honor’s newest smartwatch has just been announced at MWC 2022.

The Honor Watch GS3 seems to resemble a more traditional watch in terms of its design, which is an attractive round shape forged in stainless steel and measuring 49.1×49.1mm, featuring two crowns on the side being only a mere 10.5mm thick and weighing 44g (without the strap attached). The screen is a 1.43-inch AMOLED, with a sharp 326ppi resolution and a maximum brightness of 1000nits, and it’s capable of resisting up to 5ATM of pressure. There will be three colour options for the watch; Ocean Blue, Classic Gold, and Midnight Black.

Despite this premium-looking swish design, it’s clear that its focus is in fact on fitness rather than just as a general-use smartwatch.

The 24/7 heart-rate monitor is supported by an eight-channel PPG sensor and further enhanced by an AI Heart Rate Engine for greater accuracy. It supports over 100 different workout modes in total, with six of these featuring auto-detection so you don’t even have to tell the watch when you’ve kicked off your exercise session. On top of that, there are 12 animated fitness courses that you can follow, and 44 standard fitness motion demonstrations so that you can guide yourself on the technique for your chosen workout.

We’re looking forward not getting our hands on this wearable and giving you our first impressions; check back soon for our early opinions of this promising device.

In addition to the smartwatch, Honor also unveiled the Magic 4 smartphone series and the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro true wireless headphones, adding up to an impressive slate of new devices at MWC 2022.